From gossip to gender, Arusuvai serves up six Tamil plays

Escort, adapted by Krishna Kumar (KK) from writer Sujatha, examines superstition and how fear can transform seemingly harmless beliefs. The play also looks at how people can exploit the fear associated with going against such beliefs.



Taking a lighter route, Meeting is a political satire centred on the gap between political promises and their delivery. It also takes a humorous look at shifting political alliances and the contradictions that can emerge in public life.



Aunty Dialogues follows three women in their early 50s who meet every morning for walks. Their conversations, laughter, gossip and plans for a trip form the premise of the play. Venum Ponnu addresses gender discrimination from its earliest point — the belief that the birth of a girl child is a bad omen. The play questions the patriarchal mindset behind such prejudice and the irony of women themselves sometimes perpetuating it.