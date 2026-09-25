From gossip to gender, Arusuvai serves up six Tamil plays

CHENNAI: Theatre group The Theatrewalas is set to present Arusuvai, its first Tamil production in OMR, bringing together six short plays that explore a range of subjects and emotions. Described as a mix of ‘sweet, savoury and spicy’ stories, Arusuvai moves across genres and themes.
One of the plays, Hello Madam, deals with suicide and the importance of speaking to someone during difficult times. The play seeks to convey that a difficult phase does not define an entire life, while encouraging people experiencing suicidal thoughts to reach out and talk.
Escort, adapted by Krishna Kumar (KK) from writer Sujatha, examines superstition and how fear can transform seemingly harmless beliefs. The play also looks at how people can exploit the fear associated with going against such beliefs.
Taking a lighter route, Meeting is a political satire centred on the gap between political promises and their delivery. It also takes a humorous look at shifting political alliances and the contradictions that can emerge in public life.
Aunty Dialogues follows three women in their early 50s who meet every morning for walks. Their conversations, laughter, gossip and plans for a trip form the premise of the play. Venum Ponnu addresses gender discrimination from its earliest point — the belief that the birth of a girl child is a bad omen. The play questions the patriarchal mindset behind such prejudice and the irony of women themselves sometimes perpetuating it.
The sixth play completes the collection, with the production bringing together different voices, tones and subjects on one stage. Arusuvai will be staged on September 26 at 4 pm and 6.30 pm at Babaji Vidhyashram, Sholinganallur.