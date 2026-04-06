From galleries to lived-in spaces: Chennai art scene embraces community and contemporary voices

The curator of the event, Purple, says, “Going into this series from January, John and I both had the idea of creating a space where we explore the nature of art in the city of Chennai and the journey it has taken over the last few decades. With changes in culture, livelihood and life over time, there is also a change in the art you can find.”

It all began with the question, “Where did our art go? What happened to the art of the old days, and most importantly, where can I find it?” To Purple’s surprise, she heard this question quite often, even in a city where culture and art are consumed daily. “Back in the day, an artist was someone who woke up to create and make art, and that was their primary job. Today, however, with jobs and roles changing, an artist is someone who is also an engineer, a doctor, or an architect. So, we decided to make a series of shows, each focused on showcasing different art forms from Chennai, including its growing communities of artists, thinkers, curators, speakers and makers.”

Twelve artists will display a range of art, engaging in healthy conversations and discussing everything from art techniques to art history. Some of the participants include Nayam House with their Uppu Kaathu series, a postcard series; The Amsu House with work inspired by delivery partners who connect the city; High on Embroidery with beautifully hand-embroidered works on dried leaves; and many more.

According to the creator, the event will stand out for the show’s openness. “Whether it’s nostalgic Madras styles, more contemporary iterations of the city, modern ideas, or queer art, theatre, music and dance, the art is about everyday quiet discovery, curiosity and hope.”

The event will take place at Backyard, Adyar, on April 12.