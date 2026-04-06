From galleries to lived-in spaces: Chennai art scene embraces community and contemporary voices

CHENNAI: There’s something quietly exciting about the way Chennai’s art scene is shifting, away from hushed galleries and into spaces that feel lived-in, open, and welcoming. Madras Art House, curated by Sunshine House, is part of that shift, bringing together a diverse mix of artists and audiences under one roof.
The curator of the event, Purple, says, “Going into this series from January, John and I both had the idea of creating a space where we explore the nature of art in the city of Chennai and the journey it has taken over the last few decades. With changes in culture, livelihood and life over time, there is also a change in the art you can find.”
It all began with the question, “Where did our art go? What happened to the art of the old days, and most importantly, where can I find it?” To Purple’s surprise, she heard this question quite often, even in a city where culture and art are consumed daily. “Back in the day, an artist was someone who woke up to create and make art, and that was their primary job. Today, however, with jobs and roles changing, an artist is someone who is also an engineer, a doctor, or an architect. So, we decided to make a series of shows, each focused on showcasing different art forms from Chennai, including its growing communities of artists, thinkers, curators, speakers and makers.”
Twelve artists will display a range of art, engaging in healthy conversations and discussing everything from art techniques to art history. Some of the participants include Nayam House with their Uppu Kaathu series, a postcard series; The Amsu House with work inspired by delivery partners who connect the city; High on Embroidery with beautifully hand-embroidered works on dried leaves; and many more.
According to the creator, the event will stand out for the show’s openness. “Whether it’s nostalgic Madras styles, more contemporary iterations of the city, modern ideas, or queer art, theatre, music and dance, the art is about everyday quiet discovery, curiosity and hope.”
The event will take place at Backyard, Adyar, on April 12.
I was just a curious child, drawn to anything that felt alive with expression. Whether it was doodling in the corners of notebooks, stepping onto stages for theatre, singing without hesitation, experimenting with filmmaking, or playing with mixed media, I was always creating, observing and feeling.
After NEET, during that long pause before college, I found my way back to art. I was still an amateur, and some people even called my work imperfect. But I kept creating and posting without overthinking.
Somewhere in that process, it wasn’t just my art that evolved; I found my way back to myself. When college began, art became my escape. With time, I realised that when you create with honesty, numbers on social media lose their meaning.
Everything shifted when I stepped beyond the screen into exhibitions, open mics, collaborations and real conversations. That’s when I truly understood that art is all about connecting.
My page, The Doodling Surgeon, is a space where medicine and art quietly meet. Doodling feels raw, instinctive and honest. The themes I choose are deeply personal. It draws from my South Indian roots, including temples, Tamil music, culture and the quiet beauty of everyday life.
At the same time, I explore themes of womanhood, identity and emotion. So, my art becomes a meeting point of my roots, surroundings and inner world. I want people to know that art doesn’t have to be perfect to be meaningful.
Through my work, I want people to embrace their individuality, roots and emotions. Sometimes, art says things you’re not ready to say out loud.
- Akshvitha RS, The Doodling Surgeon
I was always an artsy kid. But as I got older, especially during my teenage years, when I thought I was the ugliest person in the world and kept counting my flaws, the more I painted, the more I realised that it is harder to paint the face of an old woman than that of a glowing model. Slowly and steadily, I started to like seeing myself in the mirror.
Though I had a comfortable life with a successful career, I felt more alive making art after work, even when tired, than I ever did fresh at work. The Amsu House started as a small, unassuming art account. It is now a creative lifestyle brand.
I chose to paint things around me that made me feel sentimental, nostalgic, emotional or lost in thought. This became an integral part of my journey of accepting myself.
Today, a friend made restless by high-pressure work is the seed for Meteor, a monthly print subscription to slow down; a friend dealing with grief is the seed for Cantraband, a light and friendly card game meant to induce intrigue, laughter and togetherness; a friend mending relationships with his parents is the seed for Yap, a deck of cards for having vulnerable conversations with loved ones; and a friend struggling with anxiety-induced fear is the seed for Silly Little Box, a pocket-sized set of notes to help in high-stress situations, among many others. My forte lies in using my art not just as decoration but as a means to provide value and support for self-care. My works also include classic cartoons loved by Chennai kids like Gloriavin Veedu, Danger School and Shin Chan.
- Shreethigha Ganeshan, The Amsu House
I used to spend all my summer vacations in art classes. I did not restrict myself to a particular form and learnt everything, including theatre. From 2017, I started pursuing it professionally. Unlike following a conventional path, I wanted to try something new.
As watercolours are my forte, I started experimenting with them. I love the shimmery texture of eyeshadow palettes and wanted to recreate that effect. So, I began making my own watercolours with a shimmery finish in small batches.
Honestly, this is quite new to the Chennai market. There are 12 shades, and they are colour-shifting as well. Moreover, it takes a couple of days to make one shade. At the upcoming event, we will display our colour ranges along with kits that include a brush, paint and a drawing sheet.
I am looking forward to connecting with like-minded artists and sharing my journey. According to me, art is present everywhere. I try to make it more meaningful and create depth.
- Mahima Jain, The Ambic Studio