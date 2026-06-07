From filter coffee to flavour notes: Brewing curiosity in Chennai

That was precisely the idea behind Coffee Inception, a beginner’s workshop conducted by coffee connoisseur Anish Nair in Chennai, where coffee lovers spent an afternoon tracing the drink’s journey from an Ethiopian legend to the hills of Chikkamagaluru, pouring into their cups.

“Coffee is more than just a beverage. It’s a feeling,” said Nair, whose own journey began with the familiar comfort of filter coffee before leading him into the world of specialty brews.