From family recipes to flourishing food business in Chennai

With growing concerns about food quality, nutrition and affordability, many working professionals, students and elderly residents are increasingly turning to homebased food sellers for fresh, personalised meals.

For Thabithal, a college student who runs a food page with her mother, the business began during a period of financial hardship.

“We started this because of poverty. My mother cooks delicious food, and what began as a way to earn an income has become something we genuinely enjoy,” she says. Despite balancing college and business, Thabithal credits customer recommendations and social media for helping the venture grow steadily. A similar story is shared by Deepa A, founder of MTJ Home Food, who turned to food entrepreneurship during a difficult phase in her life. After trying several small businesses that required significant investment, she began posting daily food menus on WhatsApp.

What started with just a handful of customers gradually expanded through recommendations and customer trust. Today, her WhatsApp group has 38 members, while her customer base has grown to around 50–60 occasional and repeat buyers.

“Customers who liked the food recommended it to others. That trust helped my business grow step by step,” says Deepa. Beyond financial support, the venture has given her confidence and purpose.

“Earlier, there was a lot of uncertainty. Today, I feel happy whenever I enter the kitchen because I know I am contributing to my family’s future,” she says.