From diagnosis to rebirth, DKMS gives 300 Indian patients a second chance at life through stem cell matches

Among those who have benefited is Samnu John, a Chennai resident whose health began deteriorating in 2017 with recurring fevers, joint swelling and falling platelet counts.

A severe relapse around Pongal in 2020 led to his admission at Omandurar Government Hospital, where a bone marrow biopsy diagnosed him with hypoplastic anaemia. After his sister was found not to be a full match, he registered with DKMS. Two years of medication later, DKMS located a matching donor from Uttar Pradesh.

Following a successful transplant and a month-and-a-half hospital stay, John made a full recovery, calling it a “rebirth”. He later met his donor at a Chennai press event promoting bone marrow donation awareness. Formerly a sales and marketing manager in private banking loans, John now runs his own marketing business and lives in Pallikaranai with his wife, a schoolteacher, and their two daughters.



Individuals aged 18-55, in good general health, with a BMI below 40 and not already registered, are eligible to sign up as potential donors. In many cases, a blood stem cell transplant remains the only chance of a cure for such patients.