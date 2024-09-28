From AI to health tech, IIT-M students present 30 start-up ideas on Nirmaan Demo Day

CHENNAI: IIT Madras organised the first-ever ‘Nirmaan Demo Day 2024’ to showcase student innovations supported by Nirmaan, a pre-incubator on campus that works to empower young innovators and help them transform their ideas into market-ready solutions.

A total of 30 start-ups in the idea-stage in different sectors like AI, health tech, deep tech and sustainability presented their innovations to investors, industry experts and the IIT Madras community.

The institute plans to make 'Nirmaan Demo Day 2024' an annual event. Addressing students, Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M, said, “Demo Day will serve as a launch pad for these young start-ups, offering them an opportunity to engage with investors, industry veterans, and potential collaborators.”

Nirmaan supports over 85 active student-led start-ups in fields. As many as 26 Start-Ups have already graduated from its programme, collectively reaching a valuation of over Rs 1,000 crore and have raised more than Rs 108 crore in venture funding.

Some of the successful graduates of Nirmaan include Urban Matrix, Modulus Housing, Tan90, Tocal, Infyu Labs, Involve, Melvano, Susstains, GIMS, Plenome Technologies, Prescribe, and Galaxeye Space, which recently raised Rs 17 crore from Infosys.