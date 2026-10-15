Chennai homemaker crafts 108 handmade dolls for Navaratri golu display

Amutha has always enjoyed art and crafts. She began drawing kolams, which became popular in her neighbourhood, before trying her hand at making dolls. The idea came when she wanted to keep a golu display at home but found that the dolls available in shops were expensive and didn't match what she had in mind. “I wanted to keep golu, but when I went to buy dolls, they seemed expensive. The ones available were also not quite how I wanted them to be.

So I thought, why not try making them myself?” she says.

Her first attempt was a statue of Goddess Lakshmi. When it turned out well, she decided to make more. Amutha started with four or five dolls a year and added to the collection little by little. Today, her home has around 108 sculptures, which she arranges for the annual golu display.