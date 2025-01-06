From 3D food printing to revival of forgotten recipes, food trends to look forward to in 2025 in Chennai

CHENNAI: From push-carts to a rise in restaurants and cafes, along with the introduction of various international desserts, 2024 witnessed impressive growth. “This was driven by a dynamic population eager to dine out. Quick Service Restaurants lead the organized segment with a 38 per cent market share, followed closely by cloud kitchens at 30 per cent. The city’s food services market is thriving, with immense potential for further expansion,” says Kishore Thadikamalla, managing director of Mixology Studio.

Once again, biryani topped the dishes ordered on food apps, proving that it is a pan-Indian favourite. “Its versatility and regional variations keep it appealing to a broad audience, suggesting that its popularity is unlikely to wane shortly,” experts share.

Asian and European cuisines gained great traction last year. But if you’re tired of the same noodles, sushi, fried rice, pasta, and pizza, experts predict the arrival of various unexplored cuisines in Chennai. “Peruvian and Indian cuisines share many similarities, and there are chances for Peruvian food to make its way into Chennai,” predicts executive chef Narayanamurthi from Feathers, A Radha Hotel. “Cuisines such as Latin American and Caribbean have yet to make a significant impact and could offer new dining experiences for the city’s food enthusiasts,” says Kishore. “Indigenous cuisines like Moroccan, African, and Pacific Island dishes will be in the spotlight,” adds chef Daniel Kumar from Le Royal Meridien Chennai.









Chef Murthi believes forgotten recipes will take centre stage in 2025. “Apart from good food, customers want a great experience. Forgotten and traditional recipes, presented with unique presentations, will be a highlight this year, taking them on a nostalgic ride,” he affirms.

The popularity of veganism and vegetarian dishes will rise further this year. “Millennials in India are embracing veganism, driven by fitness, health, and celebrity influence. We predict at least 35 per cent growth in veganism in 2025,” says Daniel Kumar. He adds that chefs are increasingly incorporating plant-based dishes into their menus, blending various techniques and traditions to create innovative vegan options.

Murthi shares insights into substitutes for milk-based products. “People are now making curd from peanut milk or soya, and extracting milk from millets to make ice creams,” he adds.

Sustainability and ethical eating, with locally sourced ingredients and plant-based options, will see a rise. Native ingredients like murungai keerai (drumstick leaves), pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds — superfoods — will be in the limelight.

As for breakfast dishes, dosa remains the centre of attention. “Apart from that, uppudu pindi, pesarattu, adai, avial, keerai vadai, karupatti paniyaram, nool parotta, and fusion dishes like muttai pancetta kalakki will gain popularity,” experts suggest. Non-vegetarian breakfast options are also becoming more recognised.

Chef Daniel underscores the rise of fusion breakfast dishes like muttai pancetta kalakki and predicts blueberry avocado smoothies to become a go-to drink. Avocados, a common ingredient in Western cuisine, are gradually becoming a star ingredient in Chennai.

“Innovations in food production and preparation methods, such as 3D food printing and AI-powered kitchen tools, are reshaping the culinary landscape. The proliferation of cafes in Chennai has led to a saturation point, with many establishments offering similar menus. In 2025, there is an anticipated shift towards more specialized cuisine diners, with restaurants focusing exclusively on specific international cuisines like authentic Korean or Mexican food,” highlights Kishore, a food consultant. 3D food printing is the process of manufacturing food using additive manufacturing techniques.









When it comes to micro-regional cuisines, there is growing interest in street foods from regions like Madurai and Salem. Dishes like set dosa with vadacurry and paya are expected to grow in popularity, reflecting a deeper appreciation for regional culinary diversity. “Coastal cuisines will also gain attention, focusing on unexplored recipes from remote coastal villages,” Murthi emphasizes.





He also mentions that vacuum sealing, a cooking method that helps flavours seep into the meat, will be used more. Meanwhile, Kishore believes that cooking techniques focused on sustainability, such as zero-waste cooking, are gaining momentum.

Now, the most exciting part — desserts. Chef Cheruba Charis Nelson, an entrepreneur and food consultant, reflects, “2024 was the year of desserts, with the introduction of chocolate strawberries, kunafa chocolates, tres leches, biscoff cakes, and more. However, non-chocolate flavours will be in demand in 2025.”





This shift is due to the high cost of chocolate, resulting from a low yield of cocoa. “I used to buy one kg of chocolate for Rs 1,800, which has now risen to Rs 5,000 per kg,” she explains. Fruit flavours will take centre stage, and cheesecakes are gaining momentum in Chennai. There is potential for chefs to experiment with the texture of fried cheesecakes.

The handmade chocolate market in Chennai, compared to Mumbai and Hyderabad, is relatively small. That is expected to change in 2025. “The major transformation tool is the use of molecular gastronomy to prepare desserts, elevating the taste of these delights,” Cheruba highlights.