From 39°C ‘feels like’ temperature to 24°C: Rains cool Chennai for few hours

The day started as usual, with the mercury hovering around 30 degrees Celsius even during the early morning hours. It then climbed to over 32 degrees Celsius. At one point, around 11 am, the 'feels like' temperature was inching close to 39 degrees Celsius. And then came the rain.

According to data collected by popular weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the social media handle Chennai Rains, the temperature dropped to a little above 24 degrees Celsius around 12 noon. The 'feels like' temperature, too, went down to the same level, bringing much-needed relief to the city that was struggling with the heat that was steadily climbing in the last few days.