Friends murder 25-year-old over loan issues in Thandalam

The public noticed a man with severe injuries and alerted the police, who moved him to a hospital. The man was identified as V Vignesh (25) alias Vicky of Sirukalathur and was declared brought dead. His body was moved to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy, and a probe into his death began.



Initial investigation revealed he was last seen with his friends. According to the police, the accused, Prabhu (32) of Kovur and Sarathi (23) of Kolapakkam, had called Vignesh to join them for a drink, and the trio had gathered at a plot near a temple.