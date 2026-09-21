Friends murder 25-year-old over loan issues in Thandalam

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old, whose body was found in a plot in Thandalam near Kundrathur on Saturday (September 19) night.
The public noticed a man with severe injuries and alerted the police, who moved him to a hospital. The man was identified as V Vignesh (25) alias Vicky of Sirukalathur and was declared brought dead. His body was moved to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy, and a probe into his death began.
Initial investigation revealed he was last seen with his friends. According to the police, the accused, Prabhu (32) of Kovur and Sarathi (23) of Kolapakkam, had called Vignesh to join them for a drink, and the trio had gathered at a plot near a temple.
While drinking, an argument began when Prabhu asked Vignesh to return the money he had borrowed. Vignesh allegedly hurled verbal abuses at Prabhu, after which he and Sarathi ganged up on him. They pinned Vignesh to the ground and repeatedly assaulted him with stones, leading to his death. The duo then fled the scene.
On Sunday, a police team arrested Prabhu and Sarathi. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.