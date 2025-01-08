Friends beat food delivery agent to death after drunken brawl in Perungudi

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man who was working as a food delivery agent was beaten to death by his friends after a drunken brawl in Perungudi on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar of Vettuvankeni near Neelankarai. On Monday, after work, Arun Kumar went to Burma Colony to drink with his friends. During the drinking session, Arun Kumar picked up an argument with his friend, Vinayagamurthy (25), and they exchanged blows.

In the melee, Vinayagamurthy and another person ganged up and assaulted Arun Kumar, who fell unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Thuraipakkam Police registered a case of murder and arrested Vinayakamoorthy on Tuesday. Investigations revealed that he already has a Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.