Friend stabs 18-yr-old Chennai youth with beer bottle over borrowed bike

CHENNAI: A bitter fight among friends over parking fees for a borrowed bike at Thirumangalam Metro railway station cost the life of an 18-year-old from Old Nappalayam, Manali New Town. His body was recovered from a plot near a godown on Kosappur Road, under Avadi City police limits, on Monday.

J Joseph Dilip Kumar, the deceased, was a college dropout and lived with his mother. He worked part-time as a gym trainer. Preliminary investigations carried out by Madhavaram Milk Colony police revealed that the accused, K Jayam (20), was acquainted with Joseph at the gym, where he part-timed as a trainer as well. He visited Joseph at his residence and borrowed his bike to reach home, two months ago.

Joseph had demanded his bike back since it had been over a month and a half since it was borrowed. Jayam replied that he had parked the bike at the Thirumangalam metro station, and the parking fee had amounted to Rs 7,000. He promised to arrange the money and return the bike.

However, an enraged Joseph called Jayam over the phone and verbally abused him on Monday morning. This, in turn, angered Jayam also. He invited Joseph to Manjambakkam to talk and sort the issue over drinks. Around 11.45 pm, when Joseph broached the topic, an argument broke out among the two. Seeing red, Jayam slammed a beer bottle on Joseph's head, then stabbed him thrice and fled the scene, police investigations revealed.

On Tuesday, the police arrested Jayam. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.