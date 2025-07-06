Friend kidnaps, assaults graduate for non-repayment of loan in Chennai

CHENNAI: An engineering graduate was kidnapped and assaulted by his friend's gang for not being able to repay a Rs 85,000 loan. He was lodged in a room near Padi, where he was assaulted.

The gang also took the victim's passport and graduation certificates from his residence. The city police have arrested four people linked to the kidnapping.

P Rahul (21), a B.Tech graduate, is a native of Namakkal. He is under apprenticeship at a private firm in Tirumangalam, where he also stayed, according to police. Rahul borrowed Rs 85,000 a few months ago from an acquaintance for personal expenses.

On June 27, a gang barged into Rahul's room and threatened him to return the loan amount as he had defaulted on paying the interest. The gang then roughed him up and kidnapped him to Mannurpet. The gang also took Rahul's TV set, passport and graduation certificate from his room. After assaulting him, they let Rahul off on the condition that his documents would be returned to him after he repays the loan with interest.

Based on a complaint, Tirumangalam Police registered a case and arrested four persons - Sanjay (23) of Tiruvannamalai, Pradeep (22) of Ambattur, and Dinesh (22) and Sanjeev Kumar (19) of Mannurpet. Police also retrieved the victim's documents and seized a car and a bike used in the kidnapping. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.