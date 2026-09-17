Fridge explodes, sparks fire at apartment complex near Kelambakkam; one hurt

CHENNAI: One person was injured after a refrigerator allegedly exploded, triggering a fire at a private apartment complex in Thaiyur near Kelambakkam on Wednesday night (September 16).
The incident occurred around 10 pm on the 11th floor of the 15-storey apartment complex, where more than 500 people reside. Four people, including a child, were inside the affected flat when the fire broke out, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
On noticing the flames, residents rushed to the spot and rescued all four occupants from the flat. However, the fire soon spread to the 13th and 14th floors, causing panic among the residents.
On receiving information, a fire and rescue services team from Siruseri rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. After battling the flames for nearly an hour, the personnel brought the fire under control.
One person reportedly sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.