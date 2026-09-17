Fridge explodes, sparks fire at apartment complex near Kelambakkam; one hurt

The incident occurred around 10 pm on the 11th floor of the 15-storey apartment complex, where more than 500 people reside. Four people, including a child, were inside the affected flat when the fire broke out, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

On noticing the flames, residents rushed to the spot and rescued all four occupants from the flat. However, the fire soon spread to the 13th and 14th floors, causing panic among the residents.

On receiving information, a fire and rescue services team from Siruseri rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. After battling the flames for nearly an hour, the personnel brought the fire under control.