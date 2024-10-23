Freshworks unveils Freddy, ‘easy-to-use’ AI agent

CHENNAI: Freshworks Inc, provider of people-first AI service software, on Wednesday announced Freddy AI agent – a new generation of easy-to-deploy and use autonomous service agents.

Built to deliver exceptional customer experiences and employee experiences, Freddy AI Agent can be deployed in minutes and has helped users in customer support and IT autonomously resolve an average of 45 per cent and 40 per cent of service requests, respectively.

As per Gartner, “by 2028, 33 per cent of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, enabling 15 per cent of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously.”

Ahead of the curve are customer service and IT support managers who say AI is driving more noticeable value than ever before, as per Freshworks’ Global AI Workplace Report.