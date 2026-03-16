Fresh tender will hit web cam procurement: Election Commission to Madras High Court

The submission was made before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan during the hearing of a writ petition challenging eligibility conditions in a tender floated for providing webcasting services at polling stations and counting centres.

The Commission told the court that around 75,000 polling booths would be set up across the State for the April 23 Assembly elections, and that webcasting arrangements were being significantly expanded to strengthen monitoring.