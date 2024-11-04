Fresh off Chennai airshow success, IAF’s helicopter team Sarang heads to Bahrain from Coimbatore

CHENNAI: After enthralling lakhs of people in Chennai during the airshow here less than a month ago, the Indian Air Force’s much-vaunted helicopter aerobatics team is now gearing for encore, this time in Bahrain.

Sarang, the five-helicopter team of helicopter crew, displayed their expertise during the Chennai airshow on October 6. A record crowd of about 15 lakh people who gathered on the Marina beach on that day were left gasping in delight, as the helicopters whizzed past in various formations and complex manoeuvres.

After a short break, the team left from IAF’s Sulur airbase in Coimbatore on the massive C-17 transport aircraft on Sunday and has reached in Bahrain, where the international airshow is slated to start from November 13.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team was formed in 2003 and their first International public performance was in 2004, at Asian Aerospace Show Singapore. Initially formed and raised as a three-helicopter formation, the Sarang team now has a five-helicopter display and has performed over 1,200 displays at more than 385 venues all around the globe.

According to the official website of Bahrain International Air Show (BIAS) 2024, The international airshow began in 2010. It offers the industry a platform for access to military and civil delegations, and showcase technological innovations to potential buyers around the world.

