Fresh government order awaited as housing project worth Rs 1,975 crore stalls in Chennai

Residents of Kakkan Colony in Adyar, one of the identified sites, have urged the government to expedite the project, warning that the 46-year-old tenements have become structurally unsafe and may not withstand the upcoming northeast monsoon.

Administrative sanction and the initial GOs for the project were issued in August and October last year under the previous DMK government. For the 2025-26 financial year, the reconstruction plan covers two phases. The first involves seven schemes with 4,340 tenements at an estimated cost of Rs 938.09 crore, while the second covers 10 schemes involving 4,530 tenements at a cost of Rs 1,036.24 crore.