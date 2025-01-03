French tourist detained at Chennai airport for attempting to carry GPS device

CHENNAI: A French tourist was caught by security officers for attempting to carry a banned GPS device on a flight from Chennai to Bangalore, leading to his arrest by airport security officials.

The incident occurred at Chennai International Airport, where the device was seized, and the passenger's journey was cancelled.

The Indigo Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Bangalore was preparing for departure last night from the domestic terminal when security officials conducted routine checks of passengers' belongings before allowing them on board.

During this process, they inspected the bag of Bernard (62), a French national, and discovered a GPS device, which is prohibited from being carried on flights.

Following this, security officials detained Bernard for further questioning.

The tourist explained that he had recently travelled to Nepal and Delhi before arriving in Chennai and claimed that there were no restrictions on carrying the GPS device in his country, France.

He further mentioned that during security checks at the airports in Nepal and Delhi, the device had not been flagged.

However, the airport security officials did not accept his explanation.

They informed him that, according to aviation security regulations, GPS devices are not permitted on flights.

As a result, the GPS device was confiscated, and Bernard's flight was cancelled.

He was handed over to the Chennai airport police for further investigation.

The Chennai airport police are currently questioning the French tourist, and the incident has created a stir at the airport.

The authorities continue to investigate the matter to understand whether there are any further security concerns related to the device.