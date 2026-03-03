French street artist brings feminist energy to Chennai walls

French street artist Kashink is bringing a burst of colour and conversation to the campus of the Alliance Francaise Madras, where she is painting a striking mural inspired by Shakthi. The work, set to be completed on March 3, is part of Wall Art India, a collaborative project led by the Alliance Française network in India along with the Embassy of France in India and the Institut Français. Since 2021, the initiative has turned city walls into open-air galleries.
A major figure in international street art, Kashink is known for her bold, vibrant and feminist works that challenge social norms and celebrate freedom of identity. Speaking about her mural on Shakthi, she reflects on the idea of feminine energy. “What is interesting in India is the presence of so many female gods. Yet in real life, women are not always treated very well. It can feel paradoxical: certain female figures are praised and worshipped, but in everyday life, women are not always treated right. I find that contrast very interesting,” she says.
Kashink began painting murals nearly 20 years ago and has witnessed the evolution of street art firsthand. “When I started in France, there weren’t many women practising mural art.
Now there are many women painting in different countries and not just painting, but also making a living out of it. That is pretty crucial.”
Her murals are bold, colourful and political. For her, the primary goal of painting in public spaces is visibility. “Brands pay millions to be visible in public spaces. As an artist, I take the responsibility of showing images that are not advertisements, that are not necessarily eye-pleasing and that sometimes question social norms. Doing decorative art in public space does not appeal to me. That’s not my approach,” she explains.
When engaging with new audiences and cultural landscapes, the French artist believes adaptation and awareness are essential. “You have to understand the local culture and that’s part of our job. This mural of Shakthi, for example, is a Western artist’s interpretation of the idea. It’s my interpretation, done most respectfully.”
Spontaneity is central to her practice. She never prepares her murals in advance and prefers to improvise. “I need to interact with the environment I’m in. While painting, I respond to the space and the moment. That interaction shapes the work. It’s been very interesting to be in India. I’m happy to paint in different cities, explore different cultures and understand the specificities of each space.”