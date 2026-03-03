French street artist brings feminist energy to Chennai walls

French street artist Kashink is bringing a burst of colour and conversation to the campus of the Alliance Francaise Madras, where she is painting a striking mural inspired by Shakthi. The work, set to be completed on March 3, is part of Wall Art India, a collaborative project led by the Alliance Française network in India along with the Embassy of France in India and the Institut Français. Since 2021, the initiative has turned city walls into open-air galleries.

A major figure in international street art, Kashink is known for her bold, vibrant and feminist works that challenge social norms and celebrate freedom of identity. Speaking about her mural on Shakthi, she reflects on the idea of feminine energy. “What is interesting in India is the presence of so many female gods. Yet in real life, women are not always treated very well. It can feel paradoxical: certain female figures are praised and worshipped, but in everyday life, women are not always treated right. I find that contrast very interesting,” she says.