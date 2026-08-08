Free Wi-Fi at Chennai beaches from September; visitors demand stable service

CHENNAI: Visitors to Chennai’s beaches may soon browse the internet for free, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) planning to install 107 new Wi-Fi smart poles at Marina, Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur, and Tiruvottiyur. Once operational in September, the facility will allow 45 minutes of daily access.
The move comes amidst growing complaints about existing public Wi-Fi infrastructure. Many users report that while devices connect to current networks, there is often no actual internet connectivity.
Under the new plan, Marina Beach will get 75 poles, Besant Nagar 20, and Tiruvanmiyur 10 via Airtel. Hathway has been tasked with surveying Tiruvottiyur to install seven poles. The infrastructure is being funded through service providers’ Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.
For beachgoers, reliable Wi-Fi is essential for messaging calls, hailing cabs, accessing digital payments, or contacting family in crowded spots. Yet, execution remains a concern. A spot check by DT Next at Secretariat Park and parts of Marina Beach revealed that mobile devices connected to the Wi-Fi but failed to load data. Regular visitors pointed out that offering free network access is useless if the connection does not function.
The civic body previously introduced smart poles across 49 locations in 2021, offering 30 minutes of access after OTP verification. Over time, service quality deteriorated, leading to frequent complaints.
To address this, the GCC plans to overhaul around 2,600 existing smart poles across 900 locations, including parks, hospitals, and government offices. Service providers have been instructed to repair damaged infrastructure promptly.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran noted that 38 Wi-Fi poles are currently maintained by ACT Fibernet and Reliance Jio along Marina and Besant Nagar. ACT, Jio, Airtel, and Hathway have now been asked to scale up coverage. Additionally, the GCC requested usage data from ACT Fibernet to monitor public download patterns.
Safety is another growing concern for users. T Nagar resident VS Jayaraman emphasised that public networks require strict cybersecurity measures to prevent data breaches and protect personal information from hackers. "Extreme caution is required to ensure these networks are hack-proof and do not compromise user data," he said.