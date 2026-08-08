Free Wi-Fi at Chennai beaches from September; visitors demand stable service

The move comes amidst growing complaints about existing public Wi-Fi infrastructure. Many users report that while devices connect to current networks, there is often no actual internet connectivity.

Under the new plan, Marina Beach will get 75 poles, Besant Nagar 20, and Tiruvanmiyur 10 via Airtel. Hathway has been tasked with surveying Tiruvottiyur to install seven poles. The infrastructure is being funded through service providers’ Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

For beachgoers, reliable Wi-Fi is essential for messaging calls, hailing cabs, accessing digital payments, or contacting family in crowded spots. Yet, execution remains a concern. A spot check by DT Next at Secretariat Park and parts of Marina Beach revealed that mobile devices connected to the Wi-Fi but failed to load data. Regular visitors pointed out that offering free network access is useless if the connection does not function.