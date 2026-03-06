Free round-trip on Metro Rail for 'Hip Hop Tamizha' concert on March 7

CHENNAI: The Metro Rail has announced sponsored passes for those travelling to the YMCA grounds in Nandanam for the 'Hip Hop Tamizha' music concert on Saturday (March 7).
"The digital Metro passes with unique QR codes can be scanned at automatic gates across Chennai Metro stations, providing effortless entry and exit. Each Metro pass is valid for one round trip (two entries and two exits) on the day of the event," the Metro Rail said in a statement.
As per the CMRL press note, to accommodate the crowd returning after the show, the CMRL is extending train services from the Central Metro station.
The last train towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro Station and Airport Metro Station via the blue line (Corridor 1) will depart from Nandanam Metro Station at 12 am.
Passengers travelling towards the green line (Corridor 2) can interchange at Central Metro station. Passenger entry into the Nandanam Metro station will close ten minutes before the departure of each respective last train.