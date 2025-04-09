Free Metro ride for IPL ticket holders on Friday

CHENNAI: For the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk stadium on April 11 (Friday), those with valid ticket passes can travel free on the Metro Rail.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), to enhance commuter experiences and facilitate seamless travel, the former has collaborated with CSK Cricket Limited to sponsor the Metro tickets for the match on Friday.

The valid match ticket will enable a round-trip journey between chosen Metro stations and Government Estate Metro station, which is located near the stadium. “Match-goers can scan the match ticket (both digital and physical) QR code at the automatic gates. The match tickets can be used for one round trip (two entries and two exits) and can be scanned at the automatic gates at the Metro stations,” the press note.

Meanwhile, the last train from Government Estate Metro will depart at 1 am towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro station and also Airport Metro station. “Passengers’ entry into Government Estate Metro station shall be restricted before 10 minutes of respective trains. Passengers travelling towards green line stations may interchange at the Central station only,” the note added.