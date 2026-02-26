Free buses, five 15-car EMUs to ease peak hour rush between Tambaram, Beach

The changes were necessitated by the temporary closure of Platforms 10 and 11 at Egmore for 45 days from February 20 to facilitate critical construction work as part of the station’s redevelopment.

The reduced suburban train frequency during peak hours led to overcrowding and delays, causing inconvenience to commuters. After closely monitoring the situation over the past five days, the Southern Railway has introduced several proactive measures. Major relief initiatives will come into effect from February 28 (Saturday).