Fraudsters attempt to con Madras High Court Judge posing as TRAI officials

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of City police have launched a search for a con group who attempted to con a serving judge of Madras High Court by posing as TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) officials and claiming that a mobile number purchased in the Justice's name was being misused.

Police sources said that the caller had contacted Justice R N Manjula on September 1 and said that he was a TRAI officer.

Claiming that a mobile number purchased in her name was being used for circulating advertisements and harassing texts, he said that an FIR has been registered in her name in Mumbai.

Another person contacted the Justice on WhatsApp claiming to be Andheri police, police sources said. When the person demanded Aadhar Card details from Manjula, she said that she would contact the local police and she disconnected the call.

Based on a complaint, Cyber Crime cops have launched a search for the suspects.