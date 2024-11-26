Fraud gang deceives youth with fake job offers at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: A fraudulent gang has been extorting money from youth by offering fake job opportunities at Chennai Airport and Customs.

The gang creates fake job advertisements, using the Airports Authority of India’s seal, and circulates them on social media platforms like WhatsApp.

In a recent case, Dhawan, a 30-year-old former private contractor at the Chennai Airport, was arrested for cheating 15 unemployed graduates of Rs 20 lakh.

Dhawan falsely claimed to have connections within the Customs Department and promised them jobs in exchange for payment.

Despite several days passing without any job offers, the victims later discovered that the Customs Department had no such hiring process.

Dhawan was arrested and handed over to the Pallavaram police after the victims realized they had been scammed.

According to officials, the fake ads claim that interviews are being held in areas on the outskirts of Chennai, including Chromepet, Pallavaram, Meenambakkam, Alandur, and even in neighboring districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Vellore.

The advertisements ask for application fees ranging from Rs. 250 to Rs. 500, leading many youth to pay the fees online.

The fraudsters then call the applicants for fake interviews, often collecting further sum of money as processing fees or job appointment costs.

Chennai Airport officials have issued repeated warnings, stating that all genuine job opportunities will be advertised on the Airports Authority of India’s official website and in leading newspapers.

There are no intermediaries involved in the recruitment process, and applicants should apply directly through official announcements.

The Airports Authority of India has filed complaints with the police regarding these fraudulent activities, and authorities are actively investigating the matter.

Authorities have urged the public to be cautious and to verify job offers through official sources to avoid falling prey.