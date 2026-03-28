Framing stories of culture: DakshinaChitra librarian Rekha’s 25-year lens journey

I joined the museum as an assistant librarian in 2001. I was quickly drawn to the film camera that was used to capture events and performances there. Though I did not know about photography, I started clicking pictures out of curiosity. It was our founder, Deborah Thiagarajan, who taught me the basics and lighting. As it was a film camera, we had just 36 frames in a roll. I used to be tense like waiting for exam results while waiting for the images to be developed,

Rekha, a self-taught photographer who began by capturing moments from the museum and its people