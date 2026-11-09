Four-year-old girl dies after falling into boiling rice water near Guduvanchery

The deceased, Avanthika, was the third daughter of Venkateswarulu, 43, who had been living with his wife and three daughters in a tent near the railway gate at Thailavaram, close to Guduvanchery. The family, natives of Andhra Pradesh, earned their livelihood through a performing boom boom ox fortune telling.

On Saturday evening, Avanthika was playing on a folding cot inside the tent when it suddenly collapsed. The child fell into a vessel containing boiling water that had been kept below after draining cooked rice. The hot water spilled over her body, causing severe burn injuries.