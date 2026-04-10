Four students arrested in Tiruvallur medical student suicide case

CHENNAI: Police have arrested four students in connection with the suicide of 20-year-old medical student Asher Immanuel in Tiruvallur, allegedly following harassment and assault by fellow students.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a dispute arose after objectionable messages and videos were allegedly circulated using a fake ID during an online class. The accused are also said to have assaulted him inside the classroom.
Distressed over the incident, Asher reportedly jumped from the fifth floor of the college building on Tuesday (April 7). He sustained severe injuries and was initially admitted to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Porur for advanced treatment, where he later succumbed.
Asher, son of Raghu from Muthiahpuram in Thoothukudi district, was a second-year MBBS student at a private medical college in Pandur near Tiruvallur.
Based on a complaint filed by his father, police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. The incident has caused a stir in the area.