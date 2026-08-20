Four of a family lose Rs 26.5 lakh to man promising government jobs in Chennai

Murali (39) of Kodungaiyur works as a cab driver. He had applied for the post of Office Assistant in the Labour Welfare Department in 2018. He came into contact with David Raja, who was working at the Government Press.

David claimed that he knew many government officials and had secured jobs for many people. He took Rs 13 lakh from Murali by promising to get him a driver position in the Education department and his wife a lab technician job.