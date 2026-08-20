Four of a family lose Rs 26.5 lakh to man promising government jobs in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was arrested in New Washermenpet for allegedly cheating four persons of Rs 26.5 lakh by promising government jobs.
Murali (39) of Kodungaiyur works as a cab driver. He had applied for the post of Office Assistant in the Labour Welfare Department in 2018. He came into contact with David Raja, who was working at the Government Press.
David claimed that he knew many government officials and had secured jobs for many people. He took Rs 13 lakh from Murali by promising to get him a driver position in the Education department and his wife a lab technician job.
Murali paid the amount in two instalments and a few months later, David notified them of two vacancies in the Finance department. Following this, Murali's brother Siva and his wife also paid Rs 13.5 lakh for the jobs.
However, David cited the COVID-19 outbreak for failing to provide the job and cheated them.
Based on their complaint, police arrested David Raja (34) of Government Press Quarters, New Washermenpet, on Wednesday (August 19).
Probe revealed that he used the tainted money to buy land in Pallavaram, and the property documents were seized. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.