Four months after rape at Chennai Central railway station, 14-yr-old MP boy dies

CHENNAI: A 14 year old minor boy who was admitted to hospital with injuries after he was sexually assaulted by two unidentified suspects at Central railway station in November last year, succumbed at the Government Stanley Hospital on Sunday.
The deceased boy is a native of Madhya Pradesh, according to the police. According to the case registered at the GRP (Government Railway Police), Chennai Central, the child told the investigators through translators and in the presence of child helpline staff that he came to a tea shop when two men took him to an empty train compartment and sexually assaulted him.
Minor sexually assaulted, case filed under POCSO
According to police sources, the boy was subjected to oral and penetrative sexual assault and suffered injuries. He was admitted to the government hospital with the help of District child protection unit, Chennai North and a police complaint was registered on November 27, 2025.
GRP had registered a case under several sections including the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act. Further investigations are underway.