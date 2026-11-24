CHENNAI: Four senior leadership positions in Chennai’s major government hospitals remain vacant, with the delay in appointing regular heads raising concerns over administrative continuity and the pace of institutional development.
Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj has assured that qualified officers would be appointed to the four institutions this week.
The vacancies are at the Dean’s offices of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, and the Director’s posts at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore, and Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy.
Dr K Santharam, who headed RGGGH, retired in September, leaving the dean’s post vacant for nearly two months. At Stanley Medical College Hospital, Dr A Aravind, who was serving as Dean, was appointed Director of Medical Education (DME), creating another vacancy at the institution. The two director-level vacancies at the Institute of Child Health and Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital have also remained unfilled.
In the absence of regular appointments, senior medical officers are understood to be holding additional charge of these institutions. While such interim arrangements may ensure that routine administration continues, doctors point out that they do not offer the same administrative authority and continuity as a full-time appointment. The additional responsibilities also place an extra burden on officers who have to discharge their existing duties alongside the responsibilities of heading an institution.
Speaking to DT Next, a section of senior doctors and resident medical officers said the delay in filling the posts was partly due to competition among senior medical officers for these coveted positions. The selection process and the choice of candidates have consequently taken time, even as the institutions continue to function without regular leadership.
The issue assumes significance as the heads of major government hospitals play a crucial role in overseeing clinical services, coordinating administrative functions, implementing infrastructure and development projects, and addressing operational requirements. Prolonged vacancies, doctors say, can slow decision-making and affect the timely execution of institutional priorities.
Asked about the delay, Minister Arunraj told this reporter that the process of identifying suitable candidates was under way. “The government is committed to filling all vacant posts across Tamil Nadu with qualified personnel. All the vacant posts across the State will be filled with qualified persons soon. For the four hospitals in Chennai, the appointments will be made by this week itself,” he added.