In the absence of regular appointments, senior medical officers are understood to be holding additional charge of these institutions. While such interim arrangements may ensure that routine administration continues, doctors point out that they do not offer the same administrative authority and continuity as a full-time appointment. The additional responsibilities also place an extra burden on officers who have to discharge their existing duties alongside the responsibilities of heading an institution.

Speaking to DT Next, a section of senior doctors and resident medical officers said the delay in filling the posts was partly due to competition among senior medical officers for these coveted positions. The selection process and the choice of candidates have consequently taken time, even as the institutions continue to function without regular leadership.

The issue assumes significance as the heads of major government hospitals play a crucial role in overseeing clinical services, coordinating administrative functions, implementing infrastructure and development projects, and addressing operational requirements. Prolonged vacancies, doctors say, can slow decision-making and affect the timely execution of institutional priorities.

Asked about the delay, Minister Arunraj told this reporter that the process of identifying suitable candidates was under way. “The government is committed to filling all vacant posts across Tamil Nadu with qualified personnel. All the vacant posts across the State will be filled with qualified persons soon. For the four hospitals in Chennai, the appointments will be made by this week itself,” he added.