Four including two women held for stealing from 88-year-old woman’s home in Adyar

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested four persons including two women for sneaking into an elderly woman’s house in Adyar and stealing 12 sovereigns of gold chain, ten days ago.

One of the accused, K Rajamani (49) was engaged by the victim, T Saroja (88) for gardening work in her home and on learning that the octogenarian lived alone, Rajamani gathered accomplices to steal from Saroja’s home.

On September 20, the four of them sneaked into the house in Adyar Indra Nagar and after Saroja rested for a nap, they took the 12 sovereign gold chain which the elderly woman kept on the table and fled.

On Saroja’s complaint, Thiruvanmiyur Police registered a case and conducted investigations and the needle of suspicion fell on Rajamani.

A police team picked up Rajamani who spilled the beans and led to the arrest of her associates - A Manogaran (50), P Rajesh Kumar (36) and R Bhuvaneshwari (32).

Police investigations revealed that they pawned the stolen jewellery and shared the money amongst them.

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.