Four, including two juveniles, from Tripura arrested for ATM theft in Arumbakkam

The incident came to light on October 13 when Godavari (77), a resident of Choolaimedu, attempted to withdraw Rs 10,000 from an ATM on MMDA Colony Main Road. Although no cash was dispensed, she received an SMS confirming the debit. Another customer reported a similar experience while attempting to withdraw Rs 2,000.

Based on Godavari's complaint, the Arumbakkam police crime wing questioned a 17-year-old boy found moving suspiciously near the ATM.

The probe found that the boy and three associates allegedly placed a black sticker over the cash dispenser to prevent money from coming out. They would remove the sticker and collect the trapped cash after customers left the ATM kiosk.