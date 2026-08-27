Four including mom held for sale of two-day-old baby girl in Chennai

Mom forced to sell newborn

Pavithra, a resident of Villivakkam, had delivered a baby girl at a private hospital in the area. Police said she had separated from her husband and was struggling financially, leaving her unable to settle the hospital expenses.

Taking advantage of her situation, two alleged middlemen, Andal and Dhanalakshmi, reportedly approached Pavithra and persuaded her to sell the newborn. Police suspect that a doctor at the hospital was also involved in facilitating the transaction.

The two-day-old infant was subsequently allegedly handed over in an illegal arrangement, prompting police to begin an inquiry after receiving information about the incident.