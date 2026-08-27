Four including mom held for sale of two-day-old baby girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: Villivakkam police have registered a case against four people, including the mother of a two-day-old baby girl and a doctor, for allegedly facilitating the illegal sale of the newborn at a private hospital in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The infant was allegedly sold after middlemen lured the mother with promises of money, taking advantage of her financial difficulties. Police have launched an investigation to trace the person who purchased the baby and determine whether others are involved in the incident.
Pavithra, a resident of Villivakkam, had delivered a baby girl at a private hospital in the area. Police said she had separated from her husband and was struggling financially, leaving her unable to settle the hospital expenses.
Taking advantage of her situation, two alleged middlemen, Andal and Dhanalakshmi, reportedly approached Pavithra and persuaded her to sell the newborn. Police suspect that a doctor at the hospital was also involved in facilitating the transaction.
The two-day-old infant was subsequently allegedly handed over in an illegal arrangement, prompting police to begin an inquiry after receiving information about the incident.
Following an investigation, Villivakkam police registered a case on Thursday (August 27) against Pavithra, Andal, Dhanalakshmi and the doctor under six sections of law, including provisions relating to child trafficking and illegal adoption.
A special team led by the Villivakkam Assistant Commissioner of Police has intensified the investigation. Police are attempting to trace the person who allegedly purchased the child and ascertain whether the accused are part of a larger network involved in illegal baby sales.
The rescued infant will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee, after which necessary steps will be taken to place the child in the care of a children’s home, police said.