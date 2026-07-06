Four history sheeters held for trafficking drugs from Mumbai

They seized 420 tablets from the accused.

Following intelligence inputs that a group from Chennai suburbs was procuring narcotic tablets from Mumbai for distribution here, a special team launched an intensive probe.

The team monitored suspects' mobile phone activity and found they were reaching Chennai by train. As the suspects realised they were being tracked, they got down at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh and travelled by car via Vellore and Poonamallee to reach Mudichur.