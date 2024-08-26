Four held for attacking woman constable with blade

CHENNAI: A policewoman was allegedly attacked with a blade by a four-member gang while regulating the crowd at a temple festival in Royapettah on Sunday.

The injured constable has been identified as Kausalya. Officials said Kausalya was regulating the crowd visiting the Mundakanni Amman temple when she pulled up four persons who were creating a ruckus.

The quartet argued with the policewoman and as the argument escalated, one of them pulled out a blade and attacked her. When she tried to block the attack, she sustained slash injuries on her hand. The constable fell down screaming after which the four persons fled the scene.

The official was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) where she was admitted for treatment. Based on her complaint, the Royapettah police registered a case and arrested the suspects identified as Sridhar, Ajay, Kishore, and Sasi.

Investigations revealed that Ajay was the one who attacked the woman constable. Further investigations are on.