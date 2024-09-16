Four guest workers faint at Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: Four people fell unconscious allegedly due to starvation in the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station on Monday.

According to a Maalai Malar report, the four people, along with seven others, had arrived in Chennai from West Bengal last week. They had come in search of agricultural work in the Ponneri area but did not find any employment opportunity.

As a result, they decided to return home and were staying at Central Railway Station for two days without food. Four of them fell unconscious today reportedly due to starvation.

They were immediately taken to the emergency assistance center at the station.

Later, they were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The Central Railway police are taking steps to provide them food and make arrangements for their return home.