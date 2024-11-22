Four child labourers rescued from Pallavaram weekly market

CHENNAI: Four children aged between 12 and 14 years, were rescued during a joint raid, which was carried out by child helpline along with RPF, GRP and labour department, at the weekly market in Pallavaram on Friday.

Inquiry with one of the rescued boy revealed that three of them were from Chengalpattu district, while the fourth boy was an orphan from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

They have been selling water bottles.

The boys were produced before the Child Welfare Committee, Chengalpattu, for further inquiry and action.