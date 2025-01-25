Four arrested for smuggling gutkha products in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on gutkha sales, Puzhal police arrested four persons for smuggling banned gutkha products worth lakhs.

A Karkuvel (26), M Chinnathambi (31), S Krishnaraj (31) and V Kannaiya (51) were caught with 106 kg of gutkha products concealed in two cars.

The arrests were made following a tip-off to the Puzhal police station. During the investigation, it was revealed that they had smuggled the products from Bengaluru and were planning to sell them in Chennai.

The police also found that they had prior cases registered against them for similar offenses. The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

The police seized the two cars and the products, and further investigation is underway.