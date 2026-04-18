Foul flow: Over 30 MLD untreated sewage drains into Chennai rivers

Identifying specific discharge points as major contributors, it said Elephant Gate Bridge was the single largest source, releasing 3.04 MLD into the Buckingham Canal – nearly 29% of its total pollution load. Otteri Bridge point accounts for 2.47 MLD into Otteri Nullah, while Andrews Bridge point contributes 1.34 MLD into the Cooum. In North Chennai, the Ennore inlet carries the entire 1.24 MLD discharge into Kosasthalaiyar.

Parallel to this pollution crisis is the issue of groundwater stress. According to OpenCity 2024 data collated by Neervazhvu, Chennai consumes around 318 MLD of groundwater daily, but the recharge stands at only 255 MLD, leaving a deficit of about 63 MLD. This overdraft is highly concentrated in just three blocks, Ambattur, Tiruvottiyur, and Maduravoyal, which together account for nearly the entire shortfall.

Ambattur alone records a deficit of 41 MLD, driven largely by intensive extraction in its industrial estate. Tiruvottiyur follows with a 14 MLD deficit, attributed to stress on the coastal aquifer system, while Maduravoyal faces a 7 MLD gap due to rapid peri-urban expansion and limited piped water supply.