Former DMK MLA Kamalakannan seeks Class A prison facilities; Madras High Court issues direction

When the matter came up before the vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthil Kumar, the Court directed the District Collector of Tiruvannamalai to consider the petitioner's representation and dispose of the same within a period of two weeks.

On receiving appropriate direction from the District Collector, the Superintendent of Prison, Central Prison, Vellore, is directed to act appropriately, and the petition was disposed of.