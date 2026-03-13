Former cop, mechanic held for bike theft in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two individuals, including a former police constable, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of a motorcycle in the city.
The theft occurred on March 10, when a motorcycle parked in front of a private printing press on Vanniar Street in the George Town area was stolen. Following a complaint, the Jambazar police registered a case and launched an investigation.
During the inquiry, the accused were identified as Jayachandran (41), a resident of Pudukuppam in Cuddalore, and Yousuf (38), a bike mechanic from Puthupettai. They were taken into custody on Thursday.
Further probe revealed that Jayachandran is a former police constable who had resigned from the force following the death of his wife. Police sources stated that he had been leading a wayward lifestyle and had turned to stealing motorcycles to fund his expenses.
Jayachandran would steal the vehicles and pass them on to Yousuf, who allegedly sold them on his behalf. Further inquiries are under way to determine if the duo is involved in similar crimes in other parts of the city.