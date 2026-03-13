Former cop, mechanic held for bike theft in Chennai

The theft occurred on March 10, when a motorcycle parked in front of a private printing press on Vanniar Street in the George Town area was stolen. Following a complaint, the Jambazar police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the inquiry, the accused were identified as Jayachandran (41), a resident of Pudukuppam in Cuddalore, and Yousuf (38), a bike mechanic from Puthupettai. They were taken into custody on Thursday.