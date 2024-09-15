Former Constable held for attacking estranged boyfriend’s mother in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: A former woman police constable, who created a ruckus outside her ex-boyfriend's house in an inebriated state and attacked his mother with a liquor bottle on Thursday, was arrested by the city police on Saturday.

The injured woman was identified as H Amulu (52).

Around 3.30 am on Thursday, the former constable Sundaravalli turned up drunk outside Amulu's home and hurled abuses at her son.

Sundaravalli joined the police force in 2011 and resigned in 2016, police said.

When Amulu came to question Sundaravalli, the latter allegedly assaulted the 52 year old woman with a liquor bottle and injured her.

Sundaravalli also allegedly verbally abused the police patrol team who reached the scene and tried to pacify her.

Amulu was moved to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Nungambakkam Police who registered a case based on Amulu's complaint arrested Sundaravalli on Saturday.