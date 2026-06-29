Former CM Stalin's mother Dayalu Ammal hospitalised

CHENNAI: Dayalu Ammal, mother of former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday evening following age-related health issues.
Former Chief Minister Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi visited the hospital after her admission and enquired about her condition with the doctors.
Sources said Dayalu Ammal was admitted for treatment and is under medical observation.
No official statement on her health condition had been issued by the hospital or the family till Monday night.
A medical bulletin is expected to be released on Tuesday.