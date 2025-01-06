Former Chennai police inspector convicted in bribe case

CHENNAI: The chief judicial magistrate in Chengalpattu convicted

P Soundararajan, a former inspector of Adambakkam police station, in a bribery case registered against him in 2011. He was sentenced to simple imprisonment of two years and slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000.

In the second week of November 2011, the owner of Rose Gas Agencies, Joseph Benzigar, met the then-inspector at the police station under his direction. Soundararajan demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 so Joseph's employees wouldn't be harassed and no false cases would be foisted against him. Joseph filed a case with the DVAC, who laid a trap for the inspector. On the night of November 2011, Soundararajan was caught red-handed accepting the bribe, thus committing a punishable offence under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After the completion of the probe, a charge sheet was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Cum Special Judge, Chengalpattu.