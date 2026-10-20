Former Chennai airport official held for cheating 12 people of Rs 23 lakh

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old former Airports Authority of India (AAI) official has been arrested for allegedly cheating 12 people of Rs 23 lakh by promising permanent jobs at Chennai airport and its air cargo offices.
The accused, Kumari Kala, a resident of Malaipattu village near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, had worked as a senior superintendent at Chennai airport before taking voluntary retirement in 2025.
After retirement, she reportedly operated a goods vehicle rental business under a contract at the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in Tambaram Sanatorium. Her work frequently took her to the airport's cargo section at Meenambakkam.
Police said Kala allegedly claimed she could secure well-paid airport jobs for educated youths from the families of the goods vehicle drivers working under her. She reportedly collected between Rs one lakh and Rs two lakh from each person and issued purported job application forms.
Even after six months, the applicants received no appointments. When questioned, she allegedly told them their applications had been sent to the AAI headquarters in Delhi and that appointment orders would follow.
The drivers later learnt that Kala had retired and was no longer associated with the airport. When they sought refunds, she allegedly went into hiding.
Twelve drivers and their family members subsequently lodged a complaint with the South Chennai Joint Commissioner of Police. Chennai airport police registered a case and formed a special team to trace her.
Kala was arrested two days ago and questioned. The investigation reportedly revealed that she had allegedly collected money from others on similar promises even while in service, and that the AAI had previously conducted a departmental inquiry against her.
Based on the complaints from the 12 victims, police registered a case involving Rs 23 lakh, produced her before a court and remanded her to Puzhal prison.