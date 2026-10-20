Former Chennai airport official held for cheating 12 people of Rs 23 lakh

Police said Kala allegedly claimed she could secure well-paid airport jobs for educated youths from the families of the goods vehicle drivers working under her. She reportedly collected between Rs one lakh and Rs two lakh from each person and issued purported job application forms.

Even after six months, the applicants received no appointments. When questioned, she allegedly told them their applications had been sent to the AAI headquarters in Delhi and that appointment orders would follow.

The drivers later learnt that Kala had retired and was no longer associated with the airport. When they sought refunds, she allegedly went into hiding.