Forget chatbots, this AI platform from Chennai non-profit offers verified healthcare decisions

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based non-profit organisation has developed Healthcare Intelligence and Verification Engine (HIVE), a decision intelligence platform aimed at providing verified health information by combining patient records, clinical expertise and evidence-based medical guidance.
Developed by the Honeybee Population Healthcare Foundation (HPHF), the platform seeks to address concerns over the growing use of AI-generated health information that often relies on data sourced from across the internet.
Unlike conventional chatbots, the platform integrates a patient's medical history, the treating doctor's clinical reasoning, published medical literature, and protocols issued by national and international health agencies to support clinical decision-making.
"HIVE is built to verify information and ensure that clinical decisions are based on trustworthy evidence," said Dr Viduthalai Virumbi Balagurusamy, founder of HPHF. He said the platform was designed to bridge the gap between health data and actionable clinical decisions.
The foundation has begun piloting HIVE in select clinics and small hospitals and plans a commercial launch within six months, starting with a clinical governance and research solution for healthcare providers.