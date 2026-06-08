Foreign secretary Misri underlines importance of BRICS collaboration at SGBC symposium

Addressing the gathering, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the present global landscape had made international cooperation more critical than ever. "The problems are multiplying faster than before, while some of the solutions themselves are creating new challenges. It is in such a world that the value of collaboration becomes even greater, and that spirit is what BRICS symbolises," he said.

Noting that India is chairing BRICS this year ahead of the summit scheduled in September, Misri said the deliberations at the symposium would contribute to the larger agenda of scientific cooperation among emerging economies.