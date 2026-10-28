Force promoter to build Rs 20-lakh worth SWD soon, civic activists urge Kattankulathur BDO

On October 9, the BDO directed the promoter to construct the drain, estimated to cost Rs 20 lakh, within two weeks. However, work has yet to begin, activists said.

According to civic activist Senthil of Iyyapanthangal, the promoter developed 33 plots in Meera Nagar in Mannivakkam village and obtained approval without constructing the mandatory drain. A grievance was filed in May 2026. In June, the BDO stated that under GO No 181, the promoter would have to construct the drain at his own expense if development charges had not been paid. However, in July, the village panchayat claimed, to a Right to Information (RTI) query, that the drain had been constructed before final approval was granted.