Force promoter to build Rs 20-lakh worth SWD soon, civic activists urge Kattankulathur BDO

CHENNAI: Civic activists have urged the Kattankulathur Block Development Officer (BDO) and Mannivakkam Village Panchayat to ensure that the promoter of a layout in Meera Nagar constructs a 400-metre storm water drain (SWD) at his own expense, nearly six months after a grievance was filed over its alleged omission.
On October 9, the BDO directed the promoter to construct the drain, estimated to cost Rs 20 lakh, within two weeks. However, work has yet to begin, activists said.
According to civic activist Senthil of Iyyapanthangal, the promoter developed 33 plots in Meera Nagar in Mannivakkam village and obtained approval without constructing the mandatory drain. A grievance was filed in May 2026. In June, the BDO stated that under GO No 181, the promoter would have to construct the drain at his own expense if development charges had not been paid. However, in July, the village panchayat claimed, to a Right to Information (RTI) query, that the drain had been constructed before final approval was granted.
Senthil said, “The BDO subsequently told the panchayat in September to construct the drain using public funds instead of recovering the cost from the promoter. An appeal was then filed with the Chief Minister’s Cell in October, citing the contradictory official responses and demanding that the promoter bear the cost.”
Following the appeal, the BDO issued the October 9 directive, instructing the promoter to complete the 400-metre drain at his own cost within two weeks. The panchayat was also asked to supervise the work and ensure timely completion. Activists and residents have urged the authorities to enforce the directive and prevent further delay.
Speaking to DT Next, the Kattankulathur BDO said that he had recently assumed charge and would check with officials on the status of the matter.